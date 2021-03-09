Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

C.R. Bard brings new patent suit against AngioDynamics over injectable ports

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Medical device maker C.R. Bard Inc on Monday filed the latest in a series of patent infringement suits against rival AngioDynamics Inc over power-injectable ports, implantable devices used to make frequent injections easier.

In a complaint filed Monday in Delaware federal court, Bard, represented by lawyers including Jack Blumenfeld of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Steven Cherny of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, accused Delaware-based AngioDynamics of selling products that infringe three of its patents, and inducing its customers to infringe them as well.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3v98RTH

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up