C.R. Bard brings new patent suit against AngioDynamics over injectable ports

Medical device maker C.R. Bard Inc on Monday filed the latest in a series of patent infringement suits against rival AngioDynamics Inc over power-injectable ports, implantable devices used to make frequent injections easier.

In a complaint filed Monday in Delaware federal court, Bard, represented by lawyers including Jack Blumenfeld of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Steven Cherny of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, accused Delaware-based AngioDynamics of selling products that infringe three of its patents, and inducing its customers to infringe them as well.

