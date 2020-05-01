Westlaw News
May 1, 2020

Court voids order limiting Anheuser-Busch's corn syrup ads

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the world’s largest beer maker, can run advertisements touting that its Bud Light beer is made without corn syrup, in contrast with rival Molson Coors Brewing Co’s Miller Lite and Coors Light, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday reversed a lower court judge’s decision limiting Anheuser-Busch’s ability to run advertisements related to corn syrup.

