Merck, Pfizer prevail in patent fight with Biogen over multiple sclerosis drug

A federal appeals court on Monday invalidated a Biogen Inc patent on the treatment of multiple sclerosis using a protein known as interferon-beta, a victory for Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc, which jointly market the interferon-beta-based drug Rebif.

Circuit Judge Richard Linn, writing for a unanimous panel, reinstated a jury verdict that the patent was invalid because prior art had already described the use of naturally occurring interferon-beta to treat the disease. Biogen’s patent described the use of interferon-beta created synthetically, using recombinant DNA, but Linn said that did not make the method patentable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2S6hrAt