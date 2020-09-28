Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Merck, Pfizer prevail in patent fight with Biogen over multiple sclerosis drug

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday invalidated a Biogen Inc patent on the treatment of multiple sclerosis using a protein known as interferon-beta, a victory for Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc, which jointly market the interferon-beta-based drug Rebif.

Circuit Judge Richard Linn, writing for a unanimous panel, reinstated a jury verdict that the patent was invalid because prior art had already described the use of naturally occurring interferon-beta to treat the disease. Biogen’s patent described the use of interferon-beta created synthetically, using recombinant DNA, but Linn said that did not make the method patentable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here:

