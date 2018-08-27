FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 11:59 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

9th Circuit boots ‘Cobbler’ lawsuit over BitTorrent downloads

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The mere allegation that an internet address has been used to download films illegally is not sufficient to state a copyright infringement claim against the account holder, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Cobbler Nevada LLC, which owns the copyright to the 2015 Adam Sandler film “The Cobbler,” had not plausibly alleged that internet subscriber Thomas Gonzales was the person who had downloaded and shared the film over the BitTorrent network.

