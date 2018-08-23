Judge narrows BlackBerry patent claims against snap, Facebook, others

A federal judge has invalidated three claims in a 2012 patent covering time stamps for messaging services that BlackBerry Ltd has accused Snap Inc and Facebook Inc of infringing, finding the claims cover an unpatentable abstract concept.

U.S. District Judge George Wu in Los Angeles granted a motion by Snap, the technology company behind the popular Snapchat messaging service, to dismiss BlackBerry’s infringement allegations over the three independent claims in the patent. It is one of nine patents Blackberry is asserting in the case.

