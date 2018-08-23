FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge narrows BlackBerry patent claims against snap, Facebook, others

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has invalidated three claims in a 2012 patent covering time stamps for messaging services that BlackBerry Ltd has accused Snap Inc and Facebook Inc of infringing, finding the claims cover an unpatentable abstract concept.

U.S. District Judge George Wu in Los Angeles granted a motion by Snap, the technology company behind the popular Snapchat messaging service, to dismiss BlackBerry’s infringement allegations over the three independent claims in the patent. It is one of nine patents Blackberry is asserting in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MymvNS

