BlackRock sues California real estate investment company over similar name

Global investment management firm BlackRock Inc has accused a California-based real estate investment company called Black Rock Funding Corp of infringing its trademarks.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, New York-based BlackRock accused Black Rock Funding of trademark infringement, trademark dilution and deceptive acts and practices in violation of New York’s General Business Law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MhKwHB