Panel refuses to revive $200 mln stent case against Boston Scientific
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 29, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 20 days ago

Panel refuses to revive $200 mln stent case against Boston Scientific

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday refused to revive a $200 million patent lawsuit filed by a cardiologist against Boston Scientific Corp over coronary stents, saying a lower court judge was right to throw out a jury verdict for the doctor.

Circuit Judge Raymond Chen, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, said the cardiologist, David Jang, failed to overcome a rarely used defense called “ensnarement.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yz4pQn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
