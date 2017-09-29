Panel refuses to revive $200 mln stent case against Boston Scientific

A federal appeals court on Friday refused to revive a $200 million patent lawsuit filed by a cardiologist against Boston Scientific Corp over coronary stents, saying a lower court judge was right to throw out a jury verdict for the doctor.

Circuit Judge Raymond Chen, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, said the cardiologist, David Jang, failed to overcome a rarely used defense called “ensnarement.”

