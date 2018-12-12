Westlaw News
December 12, 2018

Edwards owes Boston Scientific $35 mln in heart valve patent case - jury

Nate Raymond

A federal jury in Delaware has ordered medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp to pay $35 million after finding a heart valve replacement system it makes infringes a patent held by rival Boston Scientific Corp.

Jurors in federal court in Wilmington on Tuesday found Edwards Lifesciences’ Sapien 3 Aortic Valve infringed a single patent Boston Scientific held. The jury rejected its counterclaims that Boston Scientific’s heart valves infringed its patents.

