Edwards owes Boston Scientific $35 mln in heart valve patent case - jury

A federal jury in Delaware has ordered medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp to pay $35 million after finding a heart valve replacement system it makes infringes a patent held by rival Boston Scientific Corp.

Jurors in federal court in Wilmington on Tuesday found Edwards Lifesciences’ Sapien 3 Aortic Valve infringed a single patent Boston Scientific held. The jury rejected its counterclaims that Boston Scientific’s heart valves infringed its patents.

