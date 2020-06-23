Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: BYD sues alleged mask counterfeiters

Brendan Pierson

Chinese electric car maker BYD Co, which has contracted to supply millions of N95 respirator masks to help combat the coronavirus pandemic to California, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking to block counterfeiters from selling imitation masks.

The company, which is represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, accused four individuals and 10 unnamed Doe defendants of trademark dilution, false advertising and unfair competition in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles. Lawyers for the named defendants could not immediately be identified.

