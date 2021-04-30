BYU must face breach claim in Celebrex settlement dispute, 10th Cir. says

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated some claims on Friday brought on behalf of a former professor in a dispute with Brigham Young University about how to split part of BYU’s 2012 $450 million settlement with Pfizer over its blockbuster arthritis drug Celebrex.

The estate of former BYU biochemist Donald Robertson, who was a professor at the university from 1980 to 1995, can sustain his claims that BYU breached an implied contract with him based on the university’s IP policy, but can’t argue that it misappropriated his trade secrets, Circuit Judge Robert Bacharach wrote for a three-judge panel.

