Caltech sues Microsoft over Wi-Fi patents from $1 billion Apple case

By Blake Brittain

1 Min Read

The California Institute of Technology sued Microsoft Corp. on Friday in Texas federal court for allegedly infringing five of its Wi-Fi patents - three of which Caltech won a billion-dollar jury verdict against Apple Inc. and Broadcom Inc. for infringing last year.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, the university accused Microsoft of infringing the five encoding and decoding patents with products including its Wi-Fi enabled Surface tablets and laptops and Xbox video game systems.

