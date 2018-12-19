Westlaw News
Judge rejects Texas company's chip testing patent on 'doing math'

A federal judge has invalidated a Texas company’s patent on a method of testing semiconductor chips using computerized statistical analysis, handing a victory to semiconductor companies Maxim Integrated Products Inc and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly in Delaware ruled on Tuesday that In-Depth Test LLC’s patent was invalid because it essentially covered the abstract idea of “doing math,” granting judgment on the pleadings in a pair of infringement lawsuits In-Depth filed against Maxim and Vishay in 2014.

