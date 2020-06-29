Supreme Court will not hear case over retroactive effect of PTAB rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a case over whether the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals may overturn a patent infringement judgment based on a later finding of invalidity by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The court’s decision is a defeat for Chrimar Systems Inc, which had won a judgment of infringement against Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Inc over ethernet patents, only to have it retroactively set aside after the PTAB ruled the patents invalid.

