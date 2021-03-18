Cisco's new trial bid rejected after $1.9 billion patent infringement case

A federal judge in Virginia has denied Cisco Systems Inc.’s request for a new trial, following the company’s $1.9 billion loss in a patent infringement case brought by cybersecurity provider Centripetal Networks Inc. U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. of the Eastern District of Virginia declined to alter one of the largest patent damages awards in U.S. history, which could rise to more than $3 billion based on running royalty calculations, and entered a final judgment for Centripetal.

