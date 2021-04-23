IN BRIEF: Former Coca-Cola engineer convicted of stealing can-coating trade secrets

A Tennessee federal jury has convicted former Coca-Cola Co chemist Xiaorong (Shannon) You for stealing trade secrets related to bisphenol-A (BPA) free coatings inside drink cans.

The jury found You, who allegedly stole the trade secrets to start her own BPA-free coating company in China, guilty on Thursday of 11 counts of trade secret theft, wire fraud, economic espionage and related charges.

