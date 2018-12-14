Westlaw News
Judge finds Hikma entitled to $31 mln in gout drug dispute

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC did not infringe rival Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s patents by selling a gout drug with the same active ingredient as Takeda’s Colcrys and is entitled to $31 million in lost profits it suffered due to a prior restraining order, a Delaware federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware on Wednesday granted summary judgment to Hikma, finding it did not induce doctors to infringe Takeda’s patents on methods of using Colcrys while marketing its own competing drug, Mitigare.

