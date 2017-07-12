Apple, Google win appeals in antipiracy patent cases

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to grant new trials to a company partially owned by patent management company Pendrell Corp after juries rejected its patent infringement lawsuits against Apple Inc and Google Inc over antipiracy software.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington ruled against ContentGuard Holdings Inc, which argued a federal judge in Marshall, Texas, construed too narrowly the meaning of the claim "usage rights," which lay at the heart of both cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tgae1P