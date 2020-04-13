Case to Watch: Palmer Luckey, founder of Facebook VR unit, seeks end to IP fight

Palmer Luckey, the founder of Facebook Inc’s virtual reality unit Oculus VR, later this month will ask an appeals court to finish off a lawsuit accusing him of breaching an agreement to share intellectual property during the early days of his career.

On April 21, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments via video in an appeal by Total Recall Technologies of a ruling that dismissed its breach of contract case alleging Luckey passed off its proprietary technology as his own.

