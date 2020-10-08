Pocky can't make trade dress infringement claims against rival stick

Japanese food company Ezaki Glico Kabushiki Kaisha’s Pocky, a partly chocolate-covered, stick-shaped cookie, cannot assert trade dress infringement to block sales of rival Lotte Confectionery’s similar Pepero snack, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that trade dress cannot protect useful features of a product, even if they are not essential, upholding a lower court’s summary judgment ruling in favor of Lotte.

