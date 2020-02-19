Apple and M. Night Shyamalan urge judge to dismiss 'Servant' copyright case

Apple Inc and director M. Night Shyamalan on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss a copyright lawsuit alleging “Servant,” a horror series they developed for Apple’s new TV streaming service, plagiarized a 2013 film.

“Plaintiff Francesca Gregorini’s lawsuit is another example of ‘that obsessive conviction, so common among authors and composers, that all similarities between their works and any others which appear later must inevitably be ascribed to plagiarism,’” Apple and Shyamalan’s lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine wrote in a motion, quoting an earlier appeals court decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V5i8ws