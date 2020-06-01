Book publishers sue over 'emergency' online library set up during pandemic

Four U.S. book publishers on Monday filed a lawsuit accusing the Internet Archive, a free online library, of “opportunistically seizing” on the coronavirus pandemic to expand an alleged scheme of “willful mass copyright infringement.”

The lawsuit accuses the nonprofit of violating copyright law by offering books, including some best-sellers of the last decade, to an unlimited number of people simultaneously through its “National Emergency Library,” which was created after the pandemic closed libraries nationwide.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZWIfrV