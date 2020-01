Amazon.com Inc’s Audible has reached a settlement in a copyright lawsuit brought by top U.S. publishers over a mobile-app feature planned by the audiobook seller that shows text on screen as a book is narrated, according to court filings.

Audible lawyer Emily Reisbaum said in a Jan. 13 letter to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan that “the parties have resolved their dispute.”

