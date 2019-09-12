Westlaw News
September 12, 2019 / 1:40 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Stars of hit show 'Bones' get settlement from Fox in profits fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Twentieth Century Fox Television has settled long-running litigation accusing it of depriving the former stars and producers of the television series “Bones” of millions of dollars in profits, averting the possibility of a hefty judgment against the Walt Disney Company-owned production studio getting reinstated, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

“The parties have amicably resolved the litigation,” said John Berlinski of Kasowitz Benson Torres, a lawyer for Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, as well as producer Kathy Reichs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lMl4Pf

