A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Tuesday voted in favor of a bill that would create a streamlined small claims court for copyright disputes.

The House Judiciary Committee passed by a voice vote the CASE Act (Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act), which is intended to provide a low-cost alternative to copyright infringement litigation in federal court.

