TD Bank gets split decision in copyright fight with former CEO

TD Bank NA is not entitled to an injunction barring U.S. entrepreneur and bank executive Vernon Hill from selling a book he authored entitled “Fans Not Customers: How to Create Growth Companies in a No Growth World” but it does have a copyright interest in the work, according to the 3rd U.S. Circuit of Appeals.

“Mr. Hill is gratified to see that the Court of Appeals unanimously and categorically vindicated his First Amendment right to tell his story and to educate readers who are eager to learn from him,” Howard Hogan, a lawyer for Hill, said in a statement after Monday’s ruling.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XHNBqj