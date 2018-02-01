FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 1, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cox wins new trial in BMG online piracy liability case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected cable giant Cox Communications Inc’s defense of immunity to a lawsuit by music publisher BMG Rights Management over illegal music downloads but ordered a new trial anyway because of flawed instructions to a jury that ordered Cox to pay $25 million.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit affirmed the trial judge’s determination that Cox’s lax policy toward piracy made it ineligible for a “safe harbor” statute that generally shields internet service providers from liability for their subscribers’ copyright infringement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BNhJSn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.