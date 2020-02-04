Westlaw News
February 4, 2020 / 1:05 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Drake gets 'fair use' win at Second Circuit in sampling case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing hip-hop artist Drake of copyright infringement for sampling a spoken-word recording from 1982.

In a short summary order affirming a lower court judge, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Drake's sampling of "Jimmy Smith Rap" by jazz musician James Oscar Smith in his 2013 song "Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2" was a "fair use" under U.S. copyright law. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37X69F9

