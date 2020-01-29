IN BRIEF: Automakers prevail in CD-ripping royalty fight

General Motors LLC, Ford Motor Co and FCA US LLC (Fiat Chrysler) on Tuesday fended off claims that they owe musicians royalties for music copied by in-vehicle devices that rip CDs to a hard drive.

Affirming a lower court ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit tossed claims by the Alliance of Artists and Recording Companies Inc that the car companies violated a 1992 law that imposes royalties on certain digital audio recorders.

