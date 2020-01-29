Westlaw News
January 29, 2020 / 12:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Automakers prevail in CD-ripping royalty fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

General Motors LLC, Ford Motor Co and FCA US LLC (Fiat Chrysler) on Tuesday fended off claims that they owe musicians royalties for music copied by in-vehicle devices that rip CDs to a hard drive.

Affirming a lower court ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit tossed claims by the Alliance of Artists and Recording Companies Inc that the car companies violated a 1992 law that imposes royalties on certain digital audio recorders.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O6IBp4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below