The high school music program that inspired the television series “Glee” prevailed on appeal on Tuesday in a copyright lawsuit accusing it of using hit songs without permission.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of copyright infringement claims brought against the Burbank High School Vocal Music Association by music licensing firm Tresona Multimedia LLC.

