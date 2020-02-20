Westlaw News
February 20, 2020 / 11:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

2nd Circuit upholds landmark $6.75 mln win for NYC graffiti artists

Jan Wolfe

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld a landmark compensation award to 21 artists whose works were painted over without warning at a cluster of buildings in New York City that for years had been the site of a globally known graffiti project called 5Pointz.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals said a Brooklyn judge did not abuse his discretion in ordering real estate developer Jerry Wolkoff and his firm G&M Realty LP to pay the artists $6.75 million.

