2nd Circuit upholds landmark $6.75 mln win for NYC graffiti artists

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld a landmark compensation award to 21 artists whose works were painted over without warning at a cluster of buildings in New York City that for years had been the site of a globally known graffiti project called 5Pointz.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals said a Brooklyn judge did not abuse his discretion in ordering real estate developer Jerry Wolkoff and his firm G&M Realty LP to pay the artists $6.75 million.

