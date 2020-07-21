Real estate firm ask SCOTUS to hear '5Pointz' graffiti art case

A real estate development company has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a landmark $6.75 million compensation award to graffiti artists whose works were painted over without warning at a cluster of buildings in New York City known as “5Pointz.”

G&M Realty LP on Monday asked the high court to review a ruling that the artwork was protected by the Visual Artists Rights Act (VARA), a 1990 copyright law that grants certain rights to the artists behind works of “recognized stature” on private property.

