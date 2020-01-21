INTA roots for 'lettuce turnip the beet' mark owner at 9th Circuit

The International Trademark Association, an advocacy association representing the interests of brand owners, on Thursday asked an appeals court to undo a ruling that blocked a firm holding rights to the phrase “Lettuce Turnip the Beet” from suing an online marketplace.

In an amicus brief filed at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, INTA urged the court to give LTTB LLC another bite at bringing trademark infringement claims against Redbubble Inc, a marketplace for products based on user-submitted artwork.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37cxzGE