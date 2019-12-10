In Kozinski return, 9th Circuit weighs reviving 'Shape of Water' copyright case

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday appeared divided over arguments by its former chief judge Alex Kozinski, returning to the court as an advocate for the first time, that it should revive a copyright case against the makers of the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water.”

At Monday’s oral arguments, Kozinski tried to convince the three-judge panel that U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson in Los Angeles erred in dismissing a lawsuit alleging that the movie borrowed too heavily from now-deceased playwright Paul Zindel’s 1969 work “Let Me Hear You Whisper.”

