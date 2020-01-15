IN BRIEF: Injunction against Lego rival partially lifted by Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday narrowed a preliminary injunction Lego A/S won against a rival toy company it accused of selling copycat products.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld an order enjoining Zuru Inc from selling action figures that resemble Lego’s famed minifigures, saying a judge did not abuse his discretion in ruling Lego would likely prevail on a claim that Zuru infringed copyrights.

