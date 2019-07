Famed Danish toy company Lego A/S on Thursday scored a copyright win against a British company that has long sold lookalike studded bricks and figurines compatible with its products.

U.S. District Judge Charles Haight Jr, sitting by designation in New Haven, Connecticut, said figurines sold by Best-Lock Construction Toys Inc infringed on U.S. copyrights registered by Lego.

