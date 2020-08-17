Westlaw News
August 17, 2020 / 10:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lizzo gets win in 'Truth Hurts' songwriting spat - for now

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge has handed a victory to pop and rap star Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, saying a trio of songwriters failed to show they are entitled to a share of the rights in her hit song “Truth Hurts.”

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles said the songwriters - brothers Justin Raisen and Jeremiah Raisen, and their collaborator Yves Rothman - had not adequately presented facts in support of their theory that “Truth Hurts” was copied from a demo song they worked on with her, “Healthy.”

