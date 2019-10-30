California appeals court rules for Mattel as MGA's Bratz legal saga nears a close

A California appeals court on Tuesday declined to revive a trade secrets case Bratz doll maker MGA Entertainment Inc brought against rival Mattel Inc, bringing a 15-year-old intellectual property dispute closer to an end.

The California Court of Appeal for the Second District, an intermediate appeals court in Los Angeles, affirmed the dismissal of a 2014 lawsuit in which MGA alleged the Barbie maker instructed employees to steal trade secrets from showrooms and toy industry conventions.

