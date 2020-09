Rapper Nicki Minaj is not liable for copyright infringement for creating a song that sampled singer Tracy Chapman, a federal judge in Los Angeles said on Wednesday.

In a summary judgment ruling, U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips said Minaj’s creation of “Sorry,” a track that sampled Chapman’s 1988 song “Baby Can I Hold You,” was a “fair use” under copyright law.

