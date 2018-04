A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a novel lawsuit that sought to declare a monkey the copyright owner of a famous “selfie” photograph.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a ruling that dismissed the case, brought by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on behalf of a male crested macaque named Naruto, on standing grounds.

