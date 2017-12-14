FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge lets "Burning Sands" copyright case against Netflix proceed
December 14, 2017

Judge lets "Burning Sands" copyright case against Netflix proceed

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Tuesday declined to dismiss a copyright suit alleging the Netflix Inc movie “Burning Sands” ripped off a book of the same name.

U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner in Philadelphia denied Netflix’s motion to dismiss a copyright infringement case brought by author Al Quarles, rejecting the streaming service’s argument that its 2017 film is not substantially similar to Quarles’ two-volume book.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BleWDK

