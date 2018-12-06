Photographer asks SCOTUS to revive copyright case against Nike over Jordan logo

Renowned photographer Jacobus Rentmeester on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his copyright case against Nike Inc, which he claims ripped off his photo of basketball superstar Michael Jordan for its silhouetted “Jumpman” logo.

In a petition for writ of certiorari, Rentmeester said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit’s February ruling that Nike did not misappropriate his 1984 photo of Jordan “denigrates photography as an art form” and creates a split with other circuit courts.

