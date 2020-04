The U.S. Copyright Office on Tuesday said that in response to the new coronavirus pandemic it was extending a deadline for copyright owners to register works that have been infringed.

In order to seek statutory damages for infringement or attorneys’ fees, copyright owners are required by statute to register their work prior to the alleged infringement or within three months of the work’s first publication.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39xKL99