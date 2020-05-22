U.S. Copyright Office urges changes to takedown request system

The system for getting unlicensed content like pirated movies taken off the web is not working as intended and should be updated by Congress, though wholesale changes are not necessary, the U.S. Copyright Office said in a 250-page report issued on Thursday following years of public comment.

The Copyright Office’s Section 512 Study laid out recommendations for amending Section 512 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which deals with takedown requests for online content and contains “safe-harbor” provisions immunizing websites for liability for infringement by users.

