FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 9, 2018 / 2:30 AM / in an hour

Appeals court trims Oracle's $124 million win in feud with Rimini Street

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday reduced a $124 million verdict Oracle Corp won in a copyright infringement and data theft lawsuit against Rimini Street Inc, an upstart rival that provides third-party support for Oracle’s enterprise software clients.

The U.S. Court of Appeals Court for the 9th Circuit largely affirmed a 2015 verdict that found Rimini Street infringed on Oracle’s copyrights by making copies of Oracle enterprise software products like PeopleSoft and Oracle Database.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FgqTtu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.