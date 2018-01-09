Appeals court trims Oracle's $124 million win in feud with Rimini Street

A federal appeals court on Monday reduced a $124 million verdict Oracle Corp won in a copyright infringement and data theft lawsuit against Rimini Street Inc, an upstart rival that provides third-party support for Oracle’s enterprise software clients.

The U.S. Court of Appeals Court for the 9th Circuit largely affirmed a 2015 verdict that found Rimini Street infringed on Oracle’s copyrights by making copies of Oracle enterprise software products like PeopleSoft and Oracle Database.

