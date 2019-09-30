Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: DOJ urges SCOTUS to turn away Oracle v. Google copyright fight

Jan Wolfe

The U.S. Department of Justice has urged the Supreme Court to turn away an appeal by Alphabet Inc’s Google of a ruling that put it on the hook for billions of dollars in potential damages in a long-running copyright infringement case brought by Oracle Corp.

In an amicus brief filed on Sept. 27, Justice Department lawyers said the high court should not review a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision that rejected Google’s “fair use” defense in the closely watched litigation.

