Oracle to ask court to revive copyright case against Google
December 7, 2017 / 1:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Oracle to ask court to revive copyright case against Google

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Oracle Corp on Thursday will ask a federal appeals court to resurrect its long-running copyright case alleging Google Inc improperly used Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear oral arguments in Oracle’s appeal of a 2016 jury verdict finding Google’s use of Java code was protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BH1Ay8

