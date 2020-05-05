Westlaw News
SCOTUS asks for more briefing in Oracle v. Google copyright case

Jan Wolfe

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked for additional briefing in Oracle Corp’s blockbuster copyright case against Google, signaling interest in Google’s arguments for why a jury verdict it won should be reinstated.

In a short order, the justices asked the software giants to submit briefs addressing what standard of review they should apply to a 2016 verdict that Google’s copying of Oracle programming language was a “fair use” under copyright law.

