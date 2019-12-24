Westlaw News
December 24, 2019 / 12:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peloton hit with class action over deleted fitness classes

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A group of Peloton Interactive Inc customers on Monday brought a false advertising case against the fitness startup, saying it mislead them about the size of its library of recorded classes available to users.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, three Peloton users said the company has described its on-demand fitness class library as “ever-growing” even as it deleted approximately 57% of that library because of copyright concern.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/393u2fb

