Peloton hit with class action over deleted fitness classes

A group of Peloton Interactive Inc customers on Monday brought a false advertising case against the fitness startup, saying it mislead them about the size of its library of recorded classes available to users.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, three Peloton users said the company has described its on-demand fitness class library as “ever-growing” even as it deleted approximately 57% of that library because of copyright concern.

