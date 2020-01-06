Prince estate wins copyright case against YouTube user

The estate of the famed singer Prince on Monday prevailed in a copyright infringement case against a fan who posted unauthorized concert videos on Google LLC’s YouTube platform.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston said Kian Habib of Norfolk, Massachusetts was liable for copyright infringement and could not avail himself of any affirmative defenses like “fair use,” and scheduled a damages trial in the case for March.

