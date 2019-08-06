IN BRIEF: P&G hit with copyright case over whistle in Old Spice ads

The Procter & Gamble Company on Monday was hit with a copyright infringement case over its use of a whistle recording in television commercials for its Old Spice deodorant.

H. Scott Salinas, a California-based composer of film and television scores, said in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles that he “entered into a license that allowed P&G to exploit” the whistle in Old Spice commercials for a limited period of time, but that the consumer goods company has now engaged in infringing uses outside the scope of the license.

